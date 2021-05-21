Jorge Sampaoli to rival West Ham United for transfer of Barcelona defender Junior Firpo

In the eyes of many West Ham fans, Reece Oxford is – and will always be – inextricably linked to their club. As the youngest player to have ever stepped out for the Hammers, Oxford was destined to return from one of his loan spells in Germany and fulfil his potential in east London, in claret and blue. Or so it seemed to West Ham supporters. But theirWunderkind is not coming home. To Oxford, his history-making performance at Arsenal as a 16-year-old is, well, history. “I’m happy for West Ham,” says Oxford, now at Augsburg on a permanent deal. “I keep in...