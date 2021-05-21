Jorge Sampaoli to rival West Ham United for transfer of Barcelona defender Junior Firpo
According to Mundo Deportivo, Jorge Sampaoli is considering a move for Marseille to sign West Ham United target Junior Firpo as Barcelona seek to sell the discarded full-back. Firpo has faced an uncertain future at the Camp Nou for the past year having failed to establish a prominent role for himself under a succession of managers, with Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien and most recently Ronald Koeman all preferring Jordi Alba.tbrfootball.com