newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Taking my daughter to the Spurs’ last regular season game

By Jeph Duarte
Pounding The Rock
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s become a bit of a tradition, my daughter and I go together to final Spurs home game of the season. A couple of years ago, we made it to Dirk Nowitzki’s final NBA game, and I still tear up remembering his reaction to the send off San Antonio gave him. Most of that night was spent explaining why Dirk was such an important player. At five, she didn’t quite get it. Even comparing him to Tim Duncan did little to validate the man’s career.

www.poundingtherock.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
E'twaun Moore
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#Night Games#Home Games#Spurs#At T#Fiesta#Red Bull#Plays#Daughter#Fouls#Fame Trophy Display#San Antonio#Man#Milwaukee#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
Relationships
Related
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies to face Spurs in play-in game Wednesday

No. 9 seed Memphis will host No. 10 San Antonio; time of the game has not been announced. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
NBAprojectspurs.com

Weekend Recap: Spurs Fall To Suns To Close Regular Season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, now setting their sights on the Play-in tournament for the chance to return to the NBA Playoffs. The losses see San Antonio close out the condensed 72-game 2020-21...
NBAWashington Post

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances of becoming the NBA’s top seed. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday. Playing...
NBATemple Daily Telegram

Spurs fall to Suns in last seconds of season finale

SAN ANTONIO — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their all-star backcourt and kept alive their chances of becoming the NBA’s top seed. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday. Playing...
NBAchatsports.com

The Spurs will face the Memphis Grizzles in Game 1 of the Playin Tournament

The San Antonio Spurs are headed to the second annual NBA Playin Tournament as the West’s 10th seed and will be taking on the 9th seeded Memphis Grizzlies on the road, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in a tie-breaking match-up today. The game will be on Wednesday at to-be-determined time on ESPN. Having Monday and Tuesday off will represent the Spurs’ first two-day break since the All-Star Break.
NBAPounding The Rock

Spurs close regular season with exciting but meaningless loss to resting Suns

Against a Phoenix Suns squad that prioritized rest over chasing the West’s 1st seed, the near full strength Spurs failed to seize control of the game early. Despite heavy first half minutes from the team’s starters, with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl each playing 20 minutes in the first two quarters, the Spurs still found themselves down midway through the third quarter. With a playin game that actually matters looming in just two days, the Spurs relied on their bench the rest of the way, and though a late run made it interesting, they eventually fell 123-121.
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs will enter play-in on four-game skid after loss to Suns

On the final play of one of the strangest regular seasons in Spurs history Sunday, Devin Vassell couldn’t get a final prayer off the ground. His potentially go-ahead 3-pointer was blocked by Phoenix’s Jalen Smith, preserving a 123-121 victory for the Suns at the AT&T Center. The ball wound up...
NBAPounding The Rock

What We Learned from the Spurs final game of the season

All I could think about as the buzzer sounded was, “Yea, that seems about right.” The San Antonio Spurs squeezed about everything they could out of this particular orange and at the end of the day it just wasn’t quite enough to keep going. That’s fine. That’s okay. We were always sort of banking on a miracle to come around and, frankly, I’m glad we didn’t waste one here. You only get so many as a franchise.
NBAexpressnews.com

For Spurs, a trying season is down to do or die

Five months that feel more like five years ago, the Spurs convened for training camp to commence what they already knew would be the most challenging NBA season any of them have faced. Seventy-two games, one COVID-19 outbreak, one death in the family, one departed All-Star and few days off...
NBAPounding The Rock

It’s time for San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. Remember, it’s only a game, and unless you made a very unwise bet, the outcome shouldn’t affect your life either way. It’s OK to get mad, but don’t take it out on your fellow Spurs fans.
NBAtucsonpost.com

E'Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs look to break out of shooting slump with return to 'fundamentals'

Patty Mills believes a “back-to-basics” approach is needed for the Spurs to break out of their 3-point shooting slump in Wednesday’s play-in game against Memphis. The Spurs shot 30.4 percent or worse from 3-point range in eight of their last nine games, the lone exception being a season-best 58.6 percent performance (17 of 29) in their 146-125 win over Milwaukee on May 10.
NBAchatsports.com

Power Rankings, Week 21: San Antonio Spurs have a rough end to the regular season but . . .

The San Antonio Spurs had a rough week, but they managed to back themselves into the play-in tournament the same weekend the cornerstone of the franchise - Tim Duncan - was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. While the Spurs needed a loss by the Kings to get a chance to play in the playoffs, they had plenty to celebrate with the enshrinement of Tim Duncan.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Player Props for Tonight: Stephen Curry Picks & Predictions | 5/19/21

The NBA play-in tournament is officially off and running, and so too are our postseason NBA player props. Tonight the attention shifts to the Western Conference with two more games on tap. The San Antonio Spurs will tangle with the Memphis Grizzlies in an elimination game before the Golden State Warriors battle the Los Angeles Lakers in a true “play-in” game. Making an NBA prediction on the outcome of the games themselves is one thing, but don’t forget about player props! Read on for Wednesday’s best NBA betting props for DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Poor close to season

Murray scored six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns. Murray returned from a one-game absence that was caused by a back injury, though he didn't perform particularly well. He wasn't aggressive in looking for his shot, and he also failed to shoot the ball well. However, the game was largely meaningless and this close to the regular did nothing to take away from a strong campaign for Murray. He took a large step forward in role by playing a career-high 31.9 minutes per game, which allowed him to set the best marks as a professional in most counting stats while also largely maintaining his efficiency. Murray will be a key player for the Spurs if they hope to make any noise in the playoffs.