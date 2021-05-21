Taking my daughter to the Spurs’ last regular season game
It’s become a bit of a tradition, my daughter and I go together to final Spurs home game of the season. A couple of years ago, we made it to Dirk Nowitzki’s final NBA game, and I still tear up remembering his reaction to the send off San Antonio gave him. Most of that night was spent explaining why Dirk was such an important player. At five, she didn’t quite get it. Even comparing him to Tim Duncan did little to validate the man’s career.www.poundingtherock.com