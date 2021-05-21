newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tioga, NY

Candor, Spencer, and Tioga Masonic Lodges merge to form Mt. Olive Lodge

By psadvert
owegopennysaver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMasonry has been active in Tioga County as early as 1804, and various lodges throughout the County have thrived over the years. But with membership lagging over the last ten to 12 years, several lodges have merged, keeping Masonry a viable benevolent, fraternal organization within the County. More recently, the...

www.owegopennysaver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
City
Round Lake, NY
Tioga County, NY
Government
City
Spencer, NY
County
Tioga County, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Candor, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Richard Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masonic Lodge#Tioga Masonic Lodges#Smithboro Lodge#Circuit#The Morgan Times#Waverly Lodges#Nys Empire Masons#The Utica Masonic Home#Candor Lodge#Danforth Lodge#Mount Olive Lodge#High School#Spencer S Lodge#Tioga County Lodges#Mt Olive Lodge#Tioga County Masonry#West Candor#Fraternal Organization#Adirondacks#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Tioga County, NYithaca.com

Tioga County Masonic lodges merge together

Masonry has been active in Tioga County as early as 1804, and various lodges throughout the County have thrived over the years. But with membership lagging over the last 10 to 12 years, several lodges have merged, keeping Masonry a viable benevolent, fraternal organization within the County. More recently, the lodges of Free and Accepted Masons from Candor Lodge #411, Spencer Lodge #290, and Tioga’s Smithboro Lodge #534, decided to merge. The newly formed Lodge has become Mount Olive Lodge #290, located in Spencer. A committee was formed, encompassing members from each of the three lodges, to work on combining the three individual lodges. From this, the decision was made to use the name of the oldest lodge in the county, that being Mount Olive Lodge.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 37 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Southern Wayne and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Tioga County, NYNewsChannel 36

Tioga County, NY launches at-home COVID-19 vaccine services

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Tioga County Public Health Department is offering a new program to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are unable to make it to a clinic. In order to be eligible, you must meet one of the following criteria:. Have a disability and require in-home...
Tioga County, NYowegopennysaver.com

Women Helping Women Scholarship applications available

The New York State Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is taking applications for Women Helping Women Scholarships for 2021, and has extended the deadline to May 31, at 11:59 p.m. Women ages 20 and older who work or reside in the Tioga County area for at least one year, who are interested in improving their current position in the workforce or are looking to change their career, return to college, trade school or continuing their education through seminars or certifications are eligible to apply.
Tioga County, NYithaca.com

Tioga County Sheriff Reports

On Saturday April 24, 2021, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Trinity Casa House and participated in the semi-annual National Drug Take Back Event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The event, which was held at 72 North Avenue in the Village of Owego, and at 41 N....
Owego, NYowegopennysaver.com

Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation awards grant to First Baptist Church of Owego

The First Baptist Church of Owego (FBC-O) thanks the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, its Advisory Committee and Officers for its recently awarded grant. The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, hereinafter referred to as the Truman Foundation, provides grants to organizations that focus on supporting the residents of Tioga County. The Truman...
Tioga County, NYMorning Times

Oilman John D. Rockefeller Sr. born in Tioga County, NY in 1839

According to the Sayre Evening Times one hundred years ago in 1921 John D. Rockefeller, his son John D. Jr., the latter’s three children, with various servants, chauffeurs, etc., in three cars made the auto trip which had become an annual event in the late years in the life of the oil magnate, to the scenes of his boyhood in Tioga County. On this trip instead of merely visiting Owego, Ithaca, and Watkins Glen, which was a favorite spot with Mr. Rockefeller, they caried the route and went to Newark Valley and thence to Richford and Moravia, before going to Rochester. At Richford John D. did actually visit the place of his birth on Michigan Hill, some three miles east of Richford. On all the previous trips the city papers uniformly stated that Mr. Rockefeller was making a trip to his birthplace, and many times the papers described in detail his visit there, but he had not there in years. Richford for some reason did not hold a first place in the heart of Mr. Rockefeller. For one thing the family moved away from here when John D. was three years of age, and thus of course he could not remember his life there and had no old associates there as he had at Owego and Moravia, later homes of his boyhood. For another thing it was suspected for various reasons that he did not bear a very kindly feeling toward Richford from the fact that years before when he was the subject of a bitter attack in the press, a special writer visited Richford and some of the older residents gave him some facts and old gossip regarding particularly the character and mode of life of the father of John D. which were not particularly complimentary as blazoned in the press and caused much annoyance to the family.
Tioga County, NYNewsChannel 36

Tioga Co. To Resume Using J&J Vaccine, Following FDA Approval

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) — Last week, the FDA gave people the green light to give out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once again. Local officials hope switching back to the single-shot vaccine will help their efforts. According to Tioga County officials, vaccine efforts have been somewhat stagnant over the last...
Tioga County, NYowegopennysaver.com

Tioga County COVID Brief

Warmer weather is starting to arrive, and restrictions in New York State are loosening once more as the number of residents that are vaccinated continues to increase. According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State as of Thursday. This number means that one in three New York residents are fully vaccinated. To locate a vaccine, visit https://vaccinefinder.org.
Tioga County, NYowegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 12, 2021 property located at 1261 St. Rte. 79, Town of Richford, from George and Luann Beebe to Mark and Sandra Beebe for $170,000. On April 12, 2021, property located at 407 Barton Rd., Town of Owego, from Vincent and Mary Hawley to Catherine Silverstein for $135,000. On...
Tioga, NYowegopennysaver.com

Jamieson to drive at Tioga in May

Due to the shutdown of Ontario racing one of the top Canadian harness driving stars, Jody Jamieson will spend his weekends at Tioga Downs this May. Jamieson, 44, has won over 8,000 races in his illustrious career. He captured the World Championship for Canada in 2001. In 2007 and 2009 he won the Obrien Award as Canada’s driver of the year. He also won the North American dash crown with 796 wins in 2009.
Bradford County, PAowegopennysaver.com

Letter: Protecting New York’s Farms

Earlier this year Bradford County added the 343-acre Litchfield Township farm to its Farmland Preservation Program. This should bring Bradford County up to 26 protected farmlands and 2,370 acres of protected resource. Pennsylvania’s Senator, Gene Yaw, said that Pennsylvania is setting the standard for farmland preservation. In March of this...
Chemung County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CHEMUNG, SOUTHERN SCHUYLER, SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN, TIOGA AND SOUTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elmira, Corning, Waverly, Owego, Montour Falls, Odessa, West Elmira, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Campbell, Caton, Lindley, Erin, Painted Post, Addison, Catharine and Woodhull. Addison, NY along the Tuscarora Creek is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 18:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Broome County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York West Central Delaware County in central New York Southeastern Tioga County in central New York * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional inch of rain is possible before 9 pm this evening. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Sanford, Bainbridge, Windsor, Afton, Sanitaria Springs, Chenango Bridge, Chenango Forks, Harpursville, Castle Creek, Nineveh, Endwell, Vestal Center and Union Center.