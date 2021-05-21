newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Ross Corners Christian Academy announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

By psadvert
owegopennysaver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ross Corners Christian Academy School Board of Directors and Administration recently named Siqi (Jessica) Zhang as the 2021 Valedictorian, and Blaize Woolsey as the 2021 Salutatorian. Jessica plans to attend the University of Toronto and major in Computer Science. Blaize is planning to attend Liberty University and major in...

www.owegopennysaver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salutatorian#Liberty University#Valedictorian#Science Inc#The University Of Toronto#Environmental Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Computer Science
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Chapman Jr. joins Legacy Christian Academy Board of Trustees

Legacy Christian Academy announced the appointment of Kenneth Chapman Jr. to its Board of Trustees. Chapman has served as an education consultant and higher education administrator and is a member of the instructional faculty at Texas Christian University’s Neeley School of Business. Chapman has held notable administration positions at Oklahoma State University, The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist University, and Dallas College. His unique perspective of the higher education landscape sets him apart.
WITN

Bethel Assembly Christian Academy - Sarah Conner

Hey everyone, my name is Sarah Mckenzie Conner, and I am eighteen years old. I am a senior at Bethel Assembly Christian Academy. I have been accepted to East Carolina University, and I plan to attend there in the fall of 2021. My parents are Brian and Stephanie Conner. I have two siblings; my brother McKinley and sister Rosanna. I am thankful for their love and support. I play basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, and I am on the shooting team. I am secretary of the Beta Club, and I am a member of ASB. I have been attending BACA since Kindergarten. BACA is very special to me, and I will cherish the many wonderful memories made throughout my years there. Askewville Assembly of God is the church that I attend. There I am a part of the youth group, attend Sunday school, and I help with children’s church. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I would like to thank God for his grace, mercy, love, and endless blessings.
nd.edu

Madeline Owen named valedictorian; Alexis Waldschmidt selected salutatorian

Madeline Owen of Columbus, Ohio, has been named valedictorian and Alexis Waldschmidt from Naperville, Illinois, was selected salutatorian of the 2021 University of Notre Dame graduating class. The 176th University Commencement Ceremony will be held in-person May 23 (Sunday) in Notre Dame Stadium for graduates and a limited number of...
EducationPosted by
Williamson Source

Innovative Hybrid Education Model at Renew Christian Academy

Renew Christian Academy is a new educational institution offering a unique hybrid education model that combines the best of private schooling, tutorials, and college preparatory schools. The school is currently enrolling 6th-12th grade students for its first academic year, 2021-2022. Shannon Carpino, M.Ed., Director at Renew Christian Academy, explains how...
ScienceInside Nova

King's Light Christian Academy to launch in the fall

King's Light Christian Academy to launch in the fall. Having homeschool their two children forever, Teresa and Jason Murnock realized it would grow more difficult during the high school years. But there are no local options for a private Christian high school education that she said would keep them in a “God-honoring educational environment.”
hngnews.com

Utica Christian School announces graduation

Theree students will graduate from Utica Christian School in 2021. They are:. Theresa Lynn Bellrichard, the daughter of Victor and Aneasa Bellrichard of Whitewater. She plans on working and then attending college in the future. Camille Rose Fink, the daughter of Kim and Jennifer Fink of Fort Atkinson. She plans...
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Legacy Preparatory Christian Academy – Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian of 2021 Class

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Legacy Preparatory Christian Academy (Legacy Prep) in The Woodlands, Texas has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for their 2021 graduating class. Legacy Prep is excited to celebrate its eighth graduation ceremony at the end of this school year. Sean Stepanik has been named valedictorian and Lauren Walker has been named salutatorian.
theportlandsun.com

Merrol Hyde Magnet announces Valedictorians, top scholars

Twenty-four seniors were honored recently at the Merrol Hyde Magnet School (MHMS) Top Scholars Banquet for having a 4.0 over four years of high school, and eight of which were designated as the Class of 2021 Valedictorians. Every student at the dinner are student-athletes and have a perfect GPA. Blake...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Wilmington Christian Academy hires Oliver as director

WILMINGTON — Veteran school administrator Greg Oliver has been hired to serve as K-through-12 Administrator/Director of the Wilmington Christian Academy (WCA). Oliver relocated back to Clinton County in November 2019. In the early stage of his educational career, Oliver served as teacher, Adult Education Director, and High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) Assistant Director at Laurel Oaks.
Appomattox, VAtimesvirginian.com

Appomattox Christian Academy celebrates Class of 2021

On a beautiful spring evening, Appomattox Christian Academy feted its graduating seniors in an outdoor graduation ceremony in front of the school Thursday. Fr. Damien Grout, Rector of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church (the parent church of the school), served as officiant for the ceremony. Taylor Hodges earned the rank of...
Vicksburg, MSVicksburg Post

Porters Chapel Academy names Brianna Poole as Valedictorian

After finishing up sixth grade, Brianna Poole set a goal. She aimed her sights on becoming the valedictorian for Porters Chapel Academy’s class of 2021, and in addition to being named the school’s STAR student, Poole succeeded in accomplishing the goal she set for herself six years earlier. “Unlike with...
Yonkers, NYyonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Student Excellence: YMHS Valedictorian & Salutatorian

Congratulations to this year’s ValedictorianAlice Wong, and Salutatorian Gabrielle Schnorbus, from Yonkers Middle High School. Valedictorian Alice Wong will graduate with a GPA of 104.3, tops among all Yonkers High School graduates in 2021. Alice’s School Activities include Science National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Math Honor Society, RoboticsTeam Director of Motion, Science Olympiad Vice-Captain, Film Club Director, Audio Visual, Club, International Gala, HOSA Club, CASE Club, Coding Club.
scttx.com

Center Christian Academy Introduces Graduating Class of 2021

May 7, 2021 - Center Christian Academy introduces the graduating class of 2021. Congratulations graduates!. Levi is the son of Del and Joanna Birdwell of Center. He has been accepted to Stephen F. Austin State University Honors Program, where he received an academic excellence scholarship among other local scholarships. Levi plans to pursue his Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science with a minor in Public Administration, while also pursuing a call to ministry.
newsandpress.net

Temple Christian Academy Honor Roll

Awards Day at Temple Christian was held April 22. Several awards were given in different categories. Students in the 2-year-old kindergarten, 3-year-old kindergarten and 4-year-old kindergarten programs were awarded certificates for academic achievement and excellent conduct characteristics. Winners of the Art Club contest were: First place, Nicko Goode, son of...
EducationRocky Mount Telegram

Faith Christian student earns honors

Faith Christian School recently announced that sophomore Lottie Parker has been selected to attend the prestigious Governor’s School of North Carolina this summer. The nation’s oldest statewide summer opportunity for gifted students, this highly-competitive program features a rigorous curriculum that covers 11 different disciplines. Parker, who was selected as a...
princetonol.com

George School Announces NEW Summer Academy Program

Education, challenge, and fun are all on tap at the new George School Summer Academy, which lets middle and high school students focus on a single subject so they can polish their skills and, in some cases, get ahead. Our excellent teachers provide engaging learning experiences in robotics, engineering, and...
Colebrook, NHCaledonian Record-News

Colebrook Academy Announces Honor Graduates

Colebrook Academy & Elementary School announced its Honor Graduates for the Class of 2021. Allison Herres, with a cumulative weighted grade point average as of May 2021 of 4.5, is the Class of 2021 Valedictorian. Allison has attended school in the Colebrook District since Kindergarten. She is the daughter of Albion and Roxanne Herres and resides with them and her brother Ashton in Colebrook.
Southeast Missourian

Lynwood Christian Academy hires first headmaster

With its first school year down, Lynwood Christian Academy in Cape Girardeau finally has a headmaster who plans to start sometime next month. It was announced on the academy's Facebook page Monday its new hire is pastor Benjamin Rhodes, who is obtaining a Ph.D. in Christian Education at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.