The 31.1 metre Sunreef catamaran sailing yacht Ipharra has been listed for sale by Y.CO. Built in aluminium to Bureau Veritas class by Polish yard Sunreef, Ipharra was delivered in 2010 with a refit in 2015 and is the third biggest sloop-rigged catamaran in the world. She comfortably accommodates up to 12 guests in five cabins configured as a master suite with a king size bed, two VIP suites with queen size beds and two twin cabins with Pullman berths. All guest cabins come with individually controlled Bose audio systems, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep five members of staff aboard this yacht for sale.