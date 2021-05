Mother’s Day is coming up May 9 and at Best Friends we’ll be celebrating not only our human moms, but also some amazing animal moms we’ve gotten to know over the past year. While dogs and cats in Best Friends’ care are spayed or neutered, sometimes they arrive pregnant or just after having had babies. And in those cases, we can see some true mothering instincts shine. So here’s a celebration of dog and cat moms who raised their little fluffballs with love and care, whether they were biological, adopted or even another species altogether.