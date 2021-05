Catherine Wood, CEO of Ark Management, predicts that “Elon will come back and be part of [the Bitcoin] ecosystem”. Bitcoin (BTC) reached its all-time high in value of $64,804.72 in April 2021. However, few could have foreseen a -17.8% downward spiral in value just over the past week. BTC saw an accumulated loss of over $500 billion in market capitalization, accelerated by the statement coming from Tesla CEO Elon Musk regarding the suspension of BTC as payments for car purchases, owing to adverse environmental impacts of Bitcoin mining.