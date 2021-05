With about eight minutes left in first quarter of their April 25 game against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors had put up just seven points. Warriors guard Stephen Curry had already made one three-pointer, and with the shot clock winding down on a subsequent possession, the ball was in Curry’s hands once again. The ball was deflected into the backcourt as Curry came off a Draymond Green ball screen, and he hustled to retrieve it. Crossing back into the frontcourt with just two seconds on the shot clock, Curry dribbles once behind his back and pulls up about forty feet from the basket, launching a three that would be considered a horrible shot had the shot clock not been about to expire.