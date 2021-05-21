newsbreak-logo
China Extends Ban On Tesla Vehicles To Government Compounds: Reuters

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has imposed further restrictions on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) by banning the electric vehicle maker’s cars inside government compounds, Reuters reported Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. What Happened: Officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally not to...

