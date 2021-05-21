China Extends Ban On Tesla Vehicles To Government Compounds: Reuters

On April 18, in a crowded showroom at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, a 32-year-old woman from Henan province named Zhang Yazhou climbed onto the roof of a raspberry-red Tesla Model 3 and began to scream. As onlookers turned their attention from the glitzy new cars, Zhang made an accusation that no automaker wants trumpeted: “Tesla’s brakes are not working! Tesla’s brakes are not working!” Her t-shirt and that of another woman standing nearby repeated the claim, which referred to a near-fatal accident Zhang and her father suffered in a Model 3 in February. Video of the incident flared across the Chinese internet. Soon it was international news. “Protesters upstage Tesla at China’s top auto show,” said CNN. Although Tesla quickly framed the incident as nothing more than a single act of lunacy, many observers declared it the inevitable first crack in Tesla’s China dominance. “Tesla’s China honeymoon appears to be coming to an end,” wrote a Bloomberg reporter.