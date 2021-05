The pandemic has both exacerbated and brought to light the urgent need to support patients facing behavioral health and social determinants needs. While virtual care solutions such as remote patient monitoring have been deployed to support patients with physical health conditions, such as diabetes and heart failure, there is no solution that collects qualitative data to support mental health and social determinants. This white paper will explore how a new type of remote monitoring, one that doesn't use devices, can support patients with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, as well as social determinants, while reducing stigma for disclosing such needs.