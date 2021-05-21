They were not tourists

On January 6, 2021, there was an attempted Coup in the United States of America. Lead by then President Donald Trump, a mass of Americans who had been deceived to believe that the election was “stolen,” ransacked the Capitol at the very moment that the 2020 Presidential election was being confirmed in Congress. As The Electoral College vote was taking place, the very Congressmen and Women who represent us, were under attack. We all saw it live on television. It was violent. Congress was escorted out of the Capitol. Policemen died. A protester was shot. Congressional offices were used as urinals. The mob, which supported Trump, forcefully entered the halls of Congress to try and prevent a peaceful transfer of power. Those are the facts.