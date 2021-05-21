newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

They were not tourists

 21 hours ago

On January 6, 2021, there was an attempted Coup in the United States of America. Lead by then President Donald Trump, a mass of Americans who had been deceived to believe that the election was “stolen,” ransacked the Capitol at the very moment that the 2020 Presidential election was being confirmed in Congress. As The Electoral College vote was taking place, the very Congressmen and Women who represent us, were under attack. We all saw it live on television. It was violent. Congress was escorted out of the Capitol. Policemen died. A protester was shot. Congressional offices were used as urinals. The mob, which supported Trump, forcefully entered the halls of Congress to try and prevent a peaceful transfer of power. Those are the facts.

MassLive.com

Jan. 6 mob that attacked US Capitol were insurrectionists, not peaceful tourists (Letters)

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R, Georgia thinks that the savage insurrectionists attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 were no more dangerous than a group of peaceful, orderly tourists. I have been a part of a tourist group visiting the Capitol on at least two occasions. Never were any of us carrying Confederate flags or firearms. We didn’t storm the building, smash windows and doors, attack police officers or spread feces on the floors. No one threatened to kill the Vice President and Speaker of the House.
Republican Lawmakers Claim January 6 Rioters Were Just Friendly Guys and Gals Taking a Tourist Trip Through the Capitol

Hey, remember that January 6 attack on the Capitol? Was incited by Donald Trump, who sicced his supporters on the building in the hopes that they would overturn the 2020 election? Involved rioters savagely beating officers and chanting “hang Mike Pence”? Left multiple people dead, more than 100 injured, and caused depression and PTSD among law enforcement who were there, to say nothing of the ones who later committed suicide? Republican lawmakers claim to remember it but their memories appear to have taken a stop at Delusionville on the way to What the Actual Fuck Are You Talking About Town.
America deserves the facts about the Capitol attack, whether Republicans like it or not

From Donald Trump on down, Republicans are increasingly opposed to investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Democrats must find the truth with or without them. It makes no sense to expect congressional Republicans to be willing partners in any effort to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that the FBI has labeled domestic terrorism. Their former president's partisans stormed the building, and they themselves are trying to erase history.
Forbes

Donald Trump Is An Exemplary Tenant, Says His Washington D.C. Landlord

Donald Trump, the landlord, was often accused of using his time in the Oval Office to pad his private business interests. His critics repeatedly decried his lack of transparency. The former president never had to publicly disclose who his tenants were because his commercial real estate portfolio was held by a collection of shell companies, and federal disclosure laws only apply to direct payments.
Facebook must decide Trump’s fate. He shouldn’t be allowed to return.

FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD has made the right decision concerning former president Donald Trump’s future on the platform. Now, it is Facebook’s turn to make the right decision, too. The Oversight Board, a commission of outside experts on freedom of expression, misinformation and more, was created by Facebook to hear appeals...
Cuban Americans in Congress use Cuba to push GOP lies — and fail the oppressed on the island | Opinion

The Republican dog-and-pony show on Capitol Hill to mark Cuban Independence Day — starring a slate of Cuban Americans in Congress — had its moments. Mostly trite ones and awkward ones, like when former journalist Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, of Miami, tried to tell the Washington media how to assemble soundbites. Or when a wound-up Rep. Carlos Gimenez, also of Miami, spoke Spanish in that nails-on-a-blackboard way of his.
Patrick Buchanan: Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

When he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party’s chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a “bipartisan” effort to learn what “really happened” in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left’s version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.
Cheney challenger who got 14-year-old pregnant when he was 18 calls it 'Romeo and Juliet story'

One of the Republicans lined up to challenge GOP Rep. Liz Cheney for her seat in Congress admitted that he impregnated a teenage girl. Anthony Bouchard, who has been a Wyoming state senator since 2017, admitted to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. He made the admission during a Facebook Live video, which was done to get in front of a story that was dropping, he said.
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s Army flub shows he’s not even good at being right-wing

What was Ted Cruz thinking? I’ve been asking myself this question with increasing frequency. Perhaps it began when the Texas Senator took a sinfully ill-advised trip to Cancún while his state was in the midst of a dire weather emergency in February. Then, there was the recent occurrence in which he attempted to make light of that trip – eliciting reactions that can be best summarised as a resounding “NOPE”. And now, Cruz has apparently convinced himself it would be a good idea to go after *checks notes* the US military.On Thursday, Cruz shared on Twitter a TikTok video contrasting...
Letter: The Truth and the GOP

In the movie, 'A Few Good Men' there is a line that is appropriate for many 'today's Republican party--You can't handle the truth. More appropriate, You Won't Accept th Truth. The truth is, no evidence of widespread voter fraud exists and judges, many appointed by Trump ruled in over 50 courts there is nothing that could or would reverse the truth that Donald Trump lost a clean election by over seven million votes nationwide.
Senate approves two for USPS board of governors

Two of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the United States Postal Service’s board of governors have been confirmed by the Senate. Biden’s third nominee, Anton Hajjar, a former lawyer for the American Postal Workers Union, was still awaiting Senate confirmation as of May 20. Former Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman...