Income Tax

Stephen Maseda | Pipe Dreams on Corporate Taxes

By Signal Contributor
signalscv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInteresting letter and column in the May 6 Signal. Let’s start with the letter. The letter writer in discussing the “GOP” corporate tax rate cuts asserts that the corporate tax rate in the 1950s was 93%. This is, not to put to fine a point on it, not true. In the 1950s and 1960s the effective corporate rate was approximately 50% (in the 1960s it was 22% of the first $25,000 and 48% on the balance of taxable income). As a result corporations divided their operation into separate companies to spread out their taxable income among as many entities as possible, thereby multiplying the initial $25,000 benefit. I worked for one company that had 200 related entities, all of whom performed separate functions — an accounting subsidiary, a janitorial subsidiary, etc. — thereby lowering the effective rate on the enterprise.

