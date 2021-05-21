The Netflix original will get a wide theatrical release beginning on May 14 which will include Cinemark theaters. I saw Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen just days before its domestic debut at the “All Media” screening. As one who didn’t care for the first Transformers two years prior, I was hoping that it might be one of those Addams Family Values-style jumps in quality (or at least Angels & Demons being much more fun than The Da Vinci Code). Spoiler: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, despite a few visually dazzling action highlights (like the “shot on IMAX film” forest fight scene) was not very good. However, the theater was in the same outdoor mall as a sandwich shop named Star Chicken. It’s not there anymore, but it had the very best chicken Caesar wrap I had ever tasted. The movie was lousy, but the wrap was divine.