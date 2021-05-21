United Nations and Partners in Nepal Launch Emergency Covid-19 Plan and Call for International Solidarity to Bring Life-Saving Aid to Nepal’s Most Vulnerable People and Communities

KATHMANDU, May 18: One more new variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Nepal. According to the result of gene sequencing of samples collected from the patients of 35 districts across the country, a B.1.617.2 variant was detected in 97 percent samples while the B.1.617.1 variant was reported from other three percent samples, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The sequencing was carried out at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in India, a WHO-recognized center of excellence in genomic sequencing.