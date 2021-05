The Charlotte Hornets are nobody’s pick to win it all, but they’re a team that everybody should want to see in the playoffs. First things first: The Charlotte Hornets are, by all accounts, simply average. They currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with a win percentage of .485, and they may soon be overtaken by a red-hot Washington Wizards team. Even if they do weasel their way past the play-in tournament, they probably won’t make it beyond the first round of playoffs.