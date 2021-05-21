Corbin woman's rehabilitation electronic monitoring system earns second in Invest 606 contest

CORBIN - After waiting to enter the contest just hours before the deadline, Corbin native Raenae Moore and her business, Community Treatment Tracking Solutions (CTTS), recently placed second in this year’s Invest 606 competition.

“The deadline was midnight on Sunday night, and I decided to do it a 9 o’clock that night,” recalls Moore. “I had to hustle, I had to make a video, I had to answer all of the questions and I’m glad I did.”

Moore, who has 30 years of experience working in the judicial system in both Maine and Kentucky, got the idea for her business and began researching in 2018. After partnering with Lexington-based company Corrisoft, Moore officially opened CTTS in early 2019.

“Corrisoft is amazing in how much they have been supportive of what we want to do,” she said. “They have put a lot of their own resources behind making sure we’re successful.”

As Moore explains, CTTS provides services to folks who are “justice involved,” and are issued to be monitored as part of their bail conditions.

“A lot of people refer to it as home incarceration, but we like to refer to it as rehabilitation electronic monitoring (REM),” she said. “We get them from the moment they’re referred to us, either from jail or through the courtroom from their attorney.”

To those referred to the CTTS, it provides a smartphone with a verified protected network installed allowing the company complete control over the device. Moore said each phone comes with features downloaded that offer multiple support systems and treatments to clients. CTTS also has an app that can be downloaded onto the client’s personal smartphone at the client’s expense, should the court decide that is an acceptable approach.

CTTS also provides an electronic bracelet that is smaller than typical ankle monitoring devices, and is electronically tethered via bluetooth to the phone provided by the company.

The system CTTS has implemented leads itself to what Moore calls a graduated system of accountability. For example, a person can be ordered to wear the bracelet and have a CTTS phone issued to them, but have their conditions lowered to just having the app downloaded to their own personal phone. However, that works both way says Moore.

“I’ve had someone who started out on the app and was doing really good, but had some mental health crises that required that I escalate him to our phone and the tether for his own safety,” she explained.

Accountability on the client’s part continues with each defendant responsible for loading information consisting of meetings, work schedules, and other court-related obligations into a calendar function on the app or phone. CTTS’ system then requires clients take a selfie of themselves at the scheduled event, and verifies their location through GPS. To ensure the client has stayed at the event throughout its entirety, the system then requires the client to take a selfie of themselves at the end of the event, as well. Moore’s service also utilizes a randomizing feature that requires clients fill-out the questionnaires and take selfies at random times.

Through her experience of working in different sectors of the judicial system, Moore spent a lot of time conducting mental-health and substance abuse assessments. CTTS’ system also provides these services through the use of about 20 different questionaries, which can cover a range of topics from substance abuse and mental health, to COVID-19 and medication-assisted treatments. The feedback provided by the client is then assessed from service providers partnered with Moore’s company.

“Really the magic behind it is not the app or phone, it’s the pairing with treatment providers,” noted Moore. “The difference with us is, we have real people behind it and the services,” she added, saying her company worked with case managers, peer support specialist, clinicians, and others.

Moore owns the licensing rights to her product. She says that a sister company has bought the rights to use the product in Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle counties. As for CTTS itself, Moore said the company serves a large area and works with local courts. For example, the courts in Russell County started utilizing Moore’s company and products right when the pandemic began.

“We got people out of jail, instead of that jail becoming so overcrowded,” she said. “We essentially became like a private pretrial and took those people and worked with them for six to ten months,” Moore added. “That was a great partnership to show that if the accountability was there and with the services paired with it, you can take low-risk people and lower their bail and have a lot of success.”

For finishing in second place in this year’s Invest 606 contest, Moore received $7,500 in which she invested back into her company. However, the connections Moore made through participating in the contest are truly invaluable.

“Being in the contest required that you sort of do an assessment of what your strengths and weaknesses are, and that you reach out to different people or organizations that help you with your weaknesses,” explained Moore.

As a result, Moore said she had to do about 300 hours of one-on-one work in strengthening those self-assessed weakness, which led to a working relationship with Kentucky Highlands’ Melissa Conn and Shelton Ansley.

That relationship then led to Moore procuring a Digital Navigator grant that not only helped in purchasing additional smartphones and tablets, but also allowed CTTS to provide three months of data to those clients who may not have the required internet connectivity needed for the product. The grant also helped pay for smart-technology training for clients who aren’t well versed in working a smartphone or tablet.

Through Invest 606, Moore and her company were also able to connect with organizations like SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region), Kentucky PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Center), and the Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation (SKED), who has offered to provide Moore’s client with job training.

“I can’t thank the whole Invest 606 organization enough, because the opportunity they’re providing for businesses like me has allowed me to also connect with my own community leadership,” said Moore. “When you show that you’re trying to make your community better, you get all kinds of support.”