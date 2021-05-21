With 100 Days Left Until Kickoff, Betting Lines Out For BC Win Totals

On Thursday, the oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com have set their over under totals for every Power 5 conference team. Boston College is not getting much respect only projected to win six games, the same total they won in 2020.

This seems like a low total, with BC playing three games that they are going to be huge favorites in (UMass, Colgate and Temple). Add in that they are probably going to be big favorites against Syracuse as well. Will they really only going 2-6 against the rest of their schedule? This is a team with arguably one of the best offenses in the country, at least on paper, that number seems low. In order to lose this bet, Boston College would have to be below .500, which seems like it would be a monumental collapse.

Also of note, SBD released their Heisman Odds for 2021, and neither quarterback Phil Jurkovec or wide receiver Zay Flowers were on the list.

@SBD ACC OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS

1. Clemson 11.5

2. North Carolina 8.5

3. Virginia Tech 7.5

4. Wake Forest 7.5

5. Miami 7.0

6. Virginia 7.0

7. Louisville 6.5

8. Florida State 6.5

9. Boston College 6.0

10. Pittsburgh 6.0

11. North Carolina State 5.5

12. Georgia Tech 5.0

13. Duke 4.5

14. Syracuse 4.0

