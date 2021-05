There is really no need to go into great detail about what losing Aaron Rodgers would mean for the Green Bay Packers. We are all well aware. The hope would be that Jordan Love would step in and assume the starting role for the next 15 years—even if he’s not a Hall of Fame level player, which odds are he won’t be. Yet even if that were the case, and Love does provide that stability, before we get to that point there is likely going to be a steep learning curve, and as a team, Green Bay will take a few steps back.