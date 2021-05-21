We spend a lot of money on our gadgets – and a lot of time using them – so it makes sense to keep them protected. This lovely DIY tablet cover will keep your (or their!) pride and joy safe from scratches and greasy fingers, and look stylish at the same time. Using chunky and cushiony cables in your DIY tablet cover adds and extra cushioning effect to help protect your tablet, but we wouldn’t recommend throwing it about, even when it is tucked into its DIY tablet cover. But we know accidents happen, especially when you are out and about, and knitting a DIY tablet cover will help keep your tech and your day safe and serene! We love the wooden toggle too – the perfect finishing touch for your DIY tablet cover.