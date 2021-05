Members and relayers of the non-profit organization Carry The Load made a stop in Odessa Thursday afternoon after cycling a portion of their national relay from the Monahans Volunteer Fire Department to the Walmart Super Center off of Loop 338 before walking another portion of the relay to Odessa Fire Rescue’s Central Fire Station. Each year Carry The Load holds a nationwide relay in support of recognizing our nation’s heroes and their sacrifices for Memorial Day. According to Carry The Load’s website, the month long journey ends in a 2-day Memorial Day weekend event in Dallas, Texas honoring service members and their families for the sacrifices they make.