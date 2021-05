Google Docs has come a long, long way over the years. I was just having a conversation with a coworker yesterday about how many users have migrated over to using Google’s office tools as their primary way to get work done. That list includes some folks that I never thought would step away from the comfy confines of Microsoft Office. It’s all just proof that as time passes, we’re all more and more open to using services that are accessible, simple to get to, and cloud connected. Google Docs has been doing it for a very long time and a change that is beginning to roll out may go unnoticed by some, but will be crucial in keeping things clean, fast, and smooth going forward.