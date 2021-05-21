newsbreak-logo
Only 15 people so far test positive for Covid-19 after UK pilot events

 20 hours ago

Only 15 out of a possible 58,000 people have so far tested positive for Covid-19 following the government's Events Research Programme (ERP), The Telegraph reports. Multiple sources reportedly confirmed the stat, which is based on PCR test results posted by attendees after various events across the UK, including the BRITs, the FA Cup final and two 3,000-capacity raves in Liverpool hosted by Circus. Coupled with preliminary data revealed earlier the week, which suggested that mass events were as safe as going shopping, the report offers more hope of clubs, venues and festivals returning restriction-free on June 21st. Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to receive the full ERP report in the coming days. Photo credit: Jody Hartley.

