If there’s any issue that should unite congressional Democrats and Republicans these days, it ought to be the pressing need for statutory reforms to rein in the growing unilateral powers of the president. As we approach President Joe Biden’s 100th day in office, the importance of pushing through meaningful reforms becomes increasingly important — lest the next president (or even this one) be able to engage in some of the same abuses that we’ve seen in recent years. And the man who should be leading the charge? Joseph R. Biden.