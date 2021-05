Churches’ information listed here was current as of press time. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes. The Community Church of Tallmadge, located at 274 North Munroe Road in Tallmadge, has re-opened for in-person worship on Sundays at 10;30 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required at this time. All health guidelines will be in place. For any questions, call 330-633-8956 or 330-687-1275.