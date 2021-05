The PS5 Digital Edition will finally be available for pre-order in India from 12pm on May 17 according to a listing spotted on ShopAtSC.com. Earlier, IGN India reported that this version of the PS5 would be exclusive to the retailer. That said, it will be a timed exclusive to ShopAtSC.com, with other retailers getting stocks of it from June onwards, sources tell us. The PS5 Digital Edition India price is Rs. 39,990 and as the name suggests, won’t be able to play games on disc due to the lack of a disc drive.