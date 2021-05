Next week, Famicom Detective Club makes its Western debut. Itching to solve video game mysteries? We’ve got some great recommendations for you!. I always wished more people got into the Touch Detective series. Debuting on the Nintendo DS, it followed a young woman named Rina who… well, touches things! (This was when companies were finding reasons to use the system’s touch screen.) In addition to solving silly crimes in a world populated by people who wouldn’t be out of place in a Tim Burton movie, Rina would keep a diary of the things she touched and described how they felt. It was surprisingly pleasant for something with such a macabre approach. — Jenni.