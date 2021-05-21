Spencer Matthews cleans up his act
After settling down and starting up non-alcoholic spirit brand CleanCo, the television personality is helping others turn their lives around — one G&T at a time... CleanCo, the brightly bottled spirit brand founded by Spencer Matthews, is going from strength to strength. Not literally, of course — that would somewhat miss the point. Because CleanCo, with its intoxicating line-up of Gin, Vodka, Tequila and Rum alternatives, is a non-alcoholic endeavour.www.thegentlemansjournal.com