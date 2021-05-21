newsbreak-logo
We say goodbye to North Carolina-set TV shows ‘The Unicorn’ and ‘Bless the Harts’

By Brooke Cain
Raleigh News & Observer
 21 hours ago

It was nice while it lasted, that tiny bit of spotlight shining on Raleigh all the way from Hollywood. But with CBS’ cancellation of “The Unicorn” last week goes the Oak City’s most prominent national pop culture moment since Barney booked the corner room at the Y. “The Unicorn” was...

www.newsobserver.com
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Down on Copperline: The Freight Train’s Pulling Into Town Once More

Via the Orange County Arts Commission, Article by David Menconi. One aspect is the obligatory nod to safety protocols because of the still-lingering virus pandemic. The five-show series will be all-virtual this year, broadcast on a variety of online platforms – Facebook, YouTube, Soul Bag and Artarie. Another aspect is...
Holly Springs, NChollyspringsnc.us

The Moxie Strings

Holly Springs Parks & Recreation is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Hailed by The Grand Rapids Press as “top-notch, instrumental wizardry,” The Moxie Strings offer listeners the unique opportunity to experience some of the world’s best- known instruments through an electric, innovative lens. The Moxie Strings compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many countries, resulting in a genre-blurring blend of ear-catching, mainstream melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms. The band’s polished, high-energy show continues to redefine strings’ role in contemporary music, and offers audience members a diverse, fun, musical experience. Current Magazine insists that “the future of music could not be in better hands.” Tickets go on sale April 19 at the Box Office at (919)567-4000 or online www.hollyspringsnc.gov/tickets!
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

9 activities for weekend of May 14 to May 16

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Here are in-person and virtual events taking place across the Triangle. Hill Ridge Farms in Youngsville will reopen its popular outdoor playground, including its sprayground, on Saturday, May 15, for the first time since the pandemic began. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, in May and June. Admission is $12 per person and free for kids under age 2. The farm also is offering passes that allow for unlimited visits during the season.