What Happens if You Pay the Ransom?

Should You Pay the Ransom? Find Out Why That’s a Bad Idea. Ransomware has been a plague on every business. An estimated 61% of organizations worldwide experienced a damaging ransomware incident in 2020, a 20% increase over the same period in 2019. A successful ransomware attack is inevitably an expensive, disruptive disaster. Ransomware cyber insurance claims grew by 260% in 2020. This flood of ransomware has led to a flood of questions from businesses wondering what to do to stay safe and what to do if they get hit – including whether or not they should pay the ransom.