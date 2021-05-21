The Haçienda Club Opened In Madchester 39 Years Ago Today

Nick Kamen, the model and musician, who is best known for his association with Buffalo – a collective who set the agenda in fashion in the 1980s – has died aged 59. One of eight children, Ivor Neville Kamen was born in 1962 in Harlow, Essex. He and his siblings were of mixed Burmese, Irish, Dutch and English heritage – something one of his brothers, Barry, once described as “a total product of colonialism”. In his teens, Kamen was introduced to Ray Petri – the creator of Buffalo – through Barry and quickly, the pair became the stylist’s model muses, appearing in many of his shoots throughout the 80s. Perhaps the most famous of these was for The Face, which saw the brothers appear (Nick on the cover) in white lipstick and a mix of tailoring, sports-, and streetwear that was at the time revolutionary and characteristic of Petri’s pioneering approach to styling.