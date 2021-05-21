Vehicle Rollover on Rock Island Arsenal

STEWARD – Four people were injured, including one seriously after a two vehicle crash in rural Lee County Tuesday afternoon. The Illinois State Police say they were called to the scene of a rollover crash along Woodlawn Road in northeastern Lee County around 5:30 PM. They say a vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old male from Lee was traveling northbound on Woodlawn Road when for unknown reasons reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle traveling in the same direction in front of him. Both vehicles left the roadway and rolled over. The 16-year old driver and one of the two passengers, a 16-year old male from Shabbona, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say the third passenger, a 16-year-old male from Paw Paw, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the other vehicle, a 54-year-old Creston woman, was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.