Vehicle Rollover on Rock Island Arsenal

By Dwyer & Michaels
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A vehicle rolled over onto its side on Arsenal Island today around 1pm. Emergency crews were on the scene tending to the accident, but no serious injuries seemed to have been sustained from the rollover. The rear wheel of the vehicle could be seen spinning when I came around the...

94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

#Rock Island Arsenal#Traffic Accident#Emergency Crews#Arsenal Island#Iconic Performances#Stardom#1pm#Collection
