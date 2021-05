"You have those new summer shades now make sure they don't get scratch in your purse or bag. As summer approaches we all start reaching for our sunglasses but also want them to last so I decided to sew a sunglasses case. This is a simple yet fun summer DIY that anyone can make even if you have never sewn before. Plus you can make a few different ones to match your outfits or purses if you want to. You can make this even out of a fat quarter or scraps of fabric as it doesn't take much or even much time to sew the sunglasses case. Check out the fun sunglasses case sewing project and start protecting those glasses today and all summer long. These also make great gifts for friends and family. "