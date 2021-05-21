newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Leveraged Loan ETFs Can Provide Stable Income Generation

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExchange traded fund investors should consider the diversification benefits of including senior loan strategies in an investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Loans, An All-Weather Asset Class, George Goudelias, Head of Leveraged Finance, Senior Portfolio Manager, Seix Investment Advisors, explained that leveraged loans deliver competitive returns per unit of risk, which takes into account the degree of risk that must be accepted in order to achieve a return. Specifically, leveraged loans have exhibited a 1.0 return per unit of risk over the past decade, compared to a 0.7 return per unit of risk for large cap equities.

www.etftrends.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Phipps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Interest Rate Risk#Etfs#Inflation#Income Investors#Financial Assets#Financial Investment#Investment Returns#Potential Investors#Seix Investment Advisors#Virtus Seix#Esg#Sri#Leveraged Loans#Leveraged Finance#Fixed Income Assets#Etfs#Leveraged Buyouts#Stable Interest Rates#Senior Loan Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksZacks.com

Short SPACs With This ETF

The year 2020 witnessed several trend reversals due to the pandemic. Along with changes in work culture and lifestyle, there was a notable shift in the investment world. For example, in the IPO and M&A field, we saw the rise of Black Check or Special Purchase Acquisition Company (SPAC). Notably, the Blank Check route for going public is less complicated and pricey.
Personal FinanceParadise Post

Measuring the value of a financial professional | Mootz

What is a relationship with a financial professional worth to an investor? A 2019 study by Vanguard, one of the world’s largest money managers, attempted to answer that question. Vanguard’s whitepaper concluded that when an investor works with a professional and receives that level of investment advice, they may see...
Businessetftrends.com

When Using TIPS ETFs, Keep It Short and Sweet

With so much talk about possible increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), it’s not surprising advisors and investors are revisiting a popular inflation-fighting asset class: Treasury inflation protection securities (TIPS). Something that often goes overlooked with TIPS is duration risk. That stands to reason because credit risk is non-existent....
Marketscoingeek.com

CBDCs may disrupt financial systems: Fitch Ratings

One of the world’s largest credit rating agencies believes that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could disrupt the current financial systems. In its latest report, Fitch Ratings looked into how CBDCs could impact the global financial system, including giving governments a new way to track financial data and new financial policy options.
StocksZacks.com

5 Great Value ETFs to Buy as Inflation Fears Grip Markets

As rising commodity prices have sparked inflation fears, investors are rotating out of the high-growth areas into the low-valued stocks. This is especially true as value stocks have strong fundamentals — earnings, dividends, book value and cash flow — that trade below their intrinsic value and are undervalued by the market.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Agricultural fund provider Teucrium files with SEC for Bitcoin ETF

Teucrium Trading, an agriculture-focused exchange-traded fund provider, is planning to expand its ETF suite with Bitcoin (BTC). On Thursday, the company filed an application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin ETF that would track a benchmark of Bitcoin futures contracts. Dubbed Teucrium Bitcoin Futures...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VRIF)

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final May 2021 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on June 01, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on June 08, 2021. Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Vanguard to Broaden Private Equity Access to Qualified Individual Investors

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard this week announced plans to broaden access to private equity. Vanguard entered the private equity market in 2020 with an initial focus on institutional advised clients, including pensions, endowments, and foundations. In continued partnership with HarbourVest, Vanguard will provide qualified individual investors with access to private equity this summer.
EconomyValueWalk

Should You Follow The Trend Into Sustainable Investing?

Some adages stay with you during the transition from childhood into adulthood. Less frequently, some of them cross over and become relevant in a new way that intensifies their meaning and relevance. For me, one of these is “Be a leader, not a follower.” Originally this adage related to my...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Invesco Canada announces portfolio manager changes

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to its International and Global Growth Team (Earnings-Quality-Valuation "EQV" Team). Jason Holzer, Senior Portfolio Manager and member of the EQV team, will retire from the firm effective September 30, 2021. The EQV Team has more than 25...
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF of the Week: ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (ASPY)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (ASPY) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. ASPY is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its Canadian-listed ETFs

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the May 2021 distributions for its Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on May 28, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on June 7, 2021. Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:. ETF name. Ticker...
Stocksetftrends.com

The Utilities Sector Offers Surprising Diversification, Stability

Many investors may think of direct sector participation as the antithesis of diversification. After all, a dedicated sector exchange traded fund, such as the Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum Portfolio (NASDAQ: PUI) only features stocks from the underlying sector. However, at a time when elevated correlations are increasingly prominent, sector exposure...