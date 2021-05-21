Leveraged Loan ETFs Can Provide Stable Income Generation

Exchange traded fund investors should consider the diversification benefits of including senior loan strategies in an investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Loans, An All-Weather Asset Class, George Goudelias, Head of Leveraged Finance, Senior Portfolio Manager, Seix Investment Advisors, explained that leveraged loans deliver competitive returns per unit of risk, which takes into account the degree of risk that must be accepted in order to achieve a return. Specifically, leveraged loans have exhibited a 1.0 return per unit of risk over the past decade, compared to a 0.7 return per unit of risk for large cap equities.