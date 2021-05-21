What the American “Labor Shortage” Actually Means

Hint: There’s no shortage of labor

Lately, everywhere you look there are articles about the American “labor shortage,” people just don’t want to work! However, what is really happening is an American incentive shortage, people are no longer begging for jobs that are paying them less than what it costs to live in America.

According to CNBC , “The current national rate — $7.25 an hour, or about $15,000 a year before taxes for a full-time worker — was set in 2009. It doesn’t rise with the cost of living, so its purchasing power has eroded over time.”

Check out the graph below which compares America’s current minimum wage with the cost of living in each American state.

There is a massive shortage when it comes to treating workers with respect. Instead, companies just want somebody to work, not somebody they need to respect and treat with dignity. This labor shortage is nothing short of a reassessment of work in America and an in-depth look at how the American economy has failed its citizens.

Many people are blaming the “lack of workers” with the massive unemployment checks and stimulus packages. However, we must look honestly at what that means. My husband, for example, is currently receiving unemployment, his unemployment check is around $535 a week, which is equal to making about $9.50 an hour. I made more per hour when I was eighteen years old working at the grocery store. For the record, we’re in our 30s; according to the graph above the cost of living in our area levels out to be about $17 an hour.

If your workers are making more while collecting unemployment vs. what they were making when they were working for you, you’re not an employer, you’re a labor exploiter.

Thus, the massive unemployment checks still amount to less than the cost of living in our area. Our stimulus checks (all of them combined) wouldn’t have even amounted to one month of bills before we were living nomadically . That being said, on unemployment, my husband is still making more than what he was making at his barista job at a small, vegan cafe in Washington.

Let me put it simply:

What is labor exploitation?

The exploitation of labor is a concept defined as, in its broadest sense, one agent taking unfair advantage of another agent. Marxists state it as a social relationship based on an asymmetry of power between workers and their employers.

Workers around America have realized that they deserve more. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. That is why we are seeing people picketing, boycotting, and asking for better wages and incentives. The simple fact is that we are tired of working difficult jobs, for long hours, that are usually thankless.

We deserve more, we are essential, and that is why we aren’t returning to work or begging for our jobs back, instead, we are asking for more.

According to the New York Times :

“One of the few ways to have a true labor shortage in a capitalist economy is for workers to be demanding wages so high that businesses cannot stay afloat while paying those wages. But there is a lot of evidence to suggest that the U.S. economy does not suffer from that problem.

If anything, wages today are historically low. They have been growing slowly for decades for every income group other than the affluent. As a share of gross domestic product, worker compensation is lower than at any point in the second half of the 20th century. Two main causes are corporate consolidation and shrinking labor unions , which together have given employers more workplace power and employees less of it.”

Thus, one can put two and two together to understand that there is no labor shortage in America. Instead, employers want to pay their employees dismal pay and the refusal by the American government to raise the minimum wage has caused a massive reassessment of American labor and economics.

In short, if you want employees, begin treating us with respect and dignity. We’re not coming back to work until we receive better incentives and better pay. We’re human beings, not your worker bees. The days of American capitalism and labor exploitation are over, welcome to the new age.