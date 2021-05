There’s a fourth star from the original run of CSI joining the upcoming revival on CBS. Paul Guilfoyle (above, far right) and Jamie McShane will appear in CSI: Vegas, according to Deadline. Guilfoyle will reprise his role as Jim Brass (he was captain when he left after Season 14) in two episodes. Meanwhile, McShane is set to recur as civil attorney Anson Wix, who has his own practice. He’s described as “a self-made scrapper” and “someone you’d want in your corner, but the last person you’d want to face off.”