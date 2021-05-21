newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Memorial Service To Be Held for Former Justice F. Dana Winslow

By Patricia Kane
Law.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22 for former Nassau County Supreme Court Justice F. Dana Winslow, who passed away on May 15 at the age of 82. “Justice Winslow was an outstanding jurist who was tireless in the administration of justice. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family, friends, and all who knew him, loved him, and worked with him in your thoughts and prayers.” — Nassau County Administrative Judge Norman St. George.

www.law.com
