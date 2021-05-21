Memorial Service To Be Held for Former Justice F. Dana Winslow
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22 for former Nassau County Supreme Court Justice F. Dana Winslow, who passed away on May 15 at the age of 82. “Justice Winslow was an outstanding jurist who was tireless in the administration of justice. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family, friends, and all who knew him, loved him, and worked with him in your thoughts and prayers.” — Nassau County Administrative Judge Norman St. George.www.law.com