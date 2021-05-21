The power of light: 12 ways to brighten up your home

Numskull is ready to help bring some light to your collection with new themed 3D that are perfect for many game and film fans. Their newest release is a must-have for Back to the Future with their Delorean Clock Lamp that pays tribute to the time-traveling device from the film. The dates and times of Marty McFly and Doc Brown's adventures are immortalized on the clock giving collectors a futuristic collectible for their collection. The fun does not end there, though sNumskull has plenty more game and movie 3D lamps perfect for a variety of collectors. For gamers out there, they can light up their night with the Umbrella Corporation logo from Resident Evil, an alien from Space Invaders, Halo, or prepare for the Gulag with Call of Duty lamps. For screen buffs, they can add lamps for Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and even the Central Perk logo from Friends.