Gov. Reynolds Signs Proclamation to Prevent Fuel Supply Issues In Iowa

Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that eases transport for crews and drivers hauling motor fuels. The proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of Iowa law pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers hauling motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol and biodiesel. The proclamation also temporarily provisions of Iowa law pertaining to oversize and overweight loads of fuel. Increased demand, along with above average wait times at petroleum product terminals, along with ripple effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, have created challenges to timely access of these fuels.