Iowa State

Gov. Reynolds Signs Proclamation to Prevent Fuel Supply Issues In Iowa

kjan.com
 1 day ago

Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that eases transport for crews and drivers hauling motor fuels. The proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of Iowa law pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers hauling motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol and biodiesel. The proclamation also temporarily provisions of Iowa law pertaining to oversize and overweight loads of fuel. Increased demand, along with above average wait times at petroleum product terminals, along with ripple effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, have created challenges to timely access of these fuels.

www.kjan.com
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Person
Kim Reynolds
#Ethanol#Supply#Biodiesel Fuel#Diesel Fuel#Increased Demand#Colonial Pipeline#Iowa Law#Governor Kim Reynolds#Regulatory Provisions#Motor Fuels#Gasoline#Shortages#Crews#Transport#Timely Access#Ripple Effects#Created Challenges#Country
