Carter Memorial United Methodist has been picking up brown, dry, needleless, tinsel-draped Christmas trees and bringing them to the Needham Recycling Center for 23 years. Since 2010, Carter Christmas Trees have donated over $118,000 to various organizations. In addition to the one time donations, multiple year donations have been made to organizations such as Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Imagine No Malaria, Rosie’s Place, Justice for Our Neighbors, Boston Food Bank, U.S. Disaster Relief, Gift of Warmth, Ecclesia Ministries, Hattie B. Cooper Community Center, Family Promise Metro-West and the Needham Community Council. In 2021, $10,690 was donated to the Boston Food Bank and $7,125 to the Needham Community Council.