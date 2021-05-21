‘Army of the Dead,’ Oprah and Prince Harry’s ‘Me You Can’t See,’ Marvel’s ‘MODOK,’ All-Star ‘Solos’ Among Streaming Bonanza, PBS Goes Inside the Met

newsbreak-logo
After briefly invading theaters, Zack Snyder’s zombie epic lands on Netflix. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry collaborate on a series about mental health. Marvel goes for laughs in the animated M.O.D.O.K. The stars come out for Amazon Prime’s Solos anthology. PBS takes viewers inside one of the world’s greatest museums.

www.thedigitalcourier.com
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Unite on 'The Me You Can't See': TV Review

Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan put utterly modern confessionalism to work to explode the image Buckingham Palace had cultivated over centuries. The pair’s revelations about their alienation from what they described as a restrictive, unfeeling and openly racist “firm” raised painful and pointed questions about what lay ahead for a family so bound up by tradition that it broke members apart. For all the chaos and noise of that moment, though, it was possible to wonder, too, what the future held for a couple that had now told a story with a beginning (their coupling), a middle (their near-undoing), and an end (their seemingly boundless future outside the monarchy, in what was once referred to as private life). Harry and Meghan were unburdened, and were disentangled from the origin of their global fame. They plainly had interest in doing good work, but that would be perhaps most easily accomplished by holding our attention. And what was left to share?
Mental Healthseattlepi.com

Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey's Apple Mental Health Documentary Series 'The Me You Can't See' Sets May Premiere

“The Me You Can’t See,” the mental health documentary series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, will premiere May 21 on Apple TV Plus. In the series, co-creators and executive producers Winfrey and Harry guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles. Alongside a range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues, the show features high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway (formerly of the Detroit Pistons), mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, Olympic Boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.
Mental Healththeroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Oprah Announce Release Date & Spills Details On Their Mental Health Documentary, 'The Me You Can't See'

After months of anticipation, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have revealed that their mental health documentary, The Me You Can't See, will be released on Apple TV+ on May 21. "Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone," the official description reads.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Prince Harry and Oprah Docuseries: Trailer Released for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are shedding the stigma surrounding mental health in the first official trailer for the new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See. The multi-part docuseries from the TV mogul and the British royal offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being, providing insights from celebrity guests, everyday people, plus mental health professionals and advocates.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Prince Harry on His Apple Project ‘The Me You Can’t See’: This Docu-Series on Mental Health Gave Me Great Satisfaction

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is looking forward to the release of a project he is passionate about titled The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV plus later this month. He has a lot of good things in the pipeline: An addition to the family, his second daughter with Meghan Markle is expected in summer, and his Apple TV plus series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ will release on May 21. Talking about the upcoming series, Harry has produced with Oprah Winfrey to address issues on mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles, a source revealed to US Weekly that the docu-series is Harry’s ‘one of the passionate projects.’ Prince Harry Shares How He Used to Meet Meghan Markle, Hiding From Media Attention.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘Supernova,’ ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,’ ‘Pride’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Zombie horror, heist flick and platoon thriller come together in Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” (2021, R). Dave Bautista plays an outbreak survivor who puts together a crew to infiltrate the zombie hordes of a walled-off Las Vegas for a fortune locked away in a casino vault before the government nukes the city. (Netflix)
MoviesPWMania

Video: First 15 Minutes Of Army Of The Dead Movie Featuring Batista

The first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie has been released. Netflix’s “zombie heist” film stars former WWE Superstar Batista, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell and others. Netflix will release “Army of the Dead” on Friday 5/21. The movie is also being released today in...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesTelegraph

What is Prince Harry trying to tell us with his new series The Me You Can’t See?

Just over four years ago Prince Harry sat on a sofa in Kensington Palace and told me about the absolute chaos he had experienced emotionally after the death of his mother. Back then, there was a real sense of positivity in the air – not just for Harry, who had finally arrived in a good place and was in a new relationship with the woman he would go on to marry, but for the country as a whole, which was, at long last, having a national conversation about mental health. Optimism abounded. As Prince Harry would later tell me, he thought he was out of the woods. But as he now knows – as we all now know – you can never predict what is just around the corner. Mental health, like so many other elements of life, has no absolutes.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Army of the Dead's Dave Bautista joins Knives Out 2 for Netflix

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista is going to go another round with Daniel Craig. Bautista famously clashed with Craig's James Bond as Blofeld's henchman Mr Hinx in Spectre, and has now signed up for a rematch in the Knives Out sequel for Netflix (via Deadline). Netflix has declined...
TV Seriesnerdist.com

VAMPIRE ACADEMY Lands a TV Series with VAMPIRE DIARIES Producer

A few years ago, the big-screen adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy YA series landed in theaters. But it landed with a loud thud. But hey, 2014 might as well have been 1914 in pop culture terms. Time for a do-over! According to a report coming from Collider, the Vampire Academy series is now getting a straight-to-series order at the Peacock streaming service.
Books & LiteratureGrazia

Everything You Need To Know About The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry's New Documentary

Ever since Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, we have been grateful for every glimpse we can get. For the most part, those have come from Zoom calls with charities, the occasional candid shot of them out and about, a public appearance or two and, of course, their high profile interviews with James Corden and Oprah Winfrey. Now, Harry is back as a producer and participant in The Me You Can't See, a hotly anticipated documentary about mental health. Here's what you need to know.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Harry and Meghan appear in powerful trailer for duke’s mental health series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared as part of an emotionally-charged trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

What Led Netflix To Kill The Irregulars? The Same Thing That Led Them To Create It

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Other than a cluster of Netflix executives, it’s fair to say that nobody saw the cancellation of The Irregulars coming. A reimagining of the Baker Street Irregulars, featured in several of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries, The Irregulars dropped to strong reviews in March. “The Irregulars not only puts the young street gang at the head of their own series, but it also catapults Holmes’ usually straightforward detective work into the realm of the supernatural, a move that the afterlife-fascinated Doyle probably would have applauded,” wrote Gwen Ihnat at A.V. Club.