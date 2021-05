The Vikings 2021 schedule, which was announced May 12, will include a pair of road contests to start the season, four prime-time appearances and several intriguing matchups. After a balance between road appearances in Games 1-4 and Games 5-8, the Vikings will find themselves with three road trips in four contests for Games 9-12. The reward will be three home games over the course of the final five weeks. Minnesota will host Pittsburgh, visit Chicago, welcome the Los Angeles Rams, visit Green Bay and close at home against Chicago.