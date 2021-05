PALO ALTO – Racial epithets directed at White people were found written inside a park restroom, police said, and a hate-crime investigation has been opened in the case. A passerby reported the vandalism at El Camino Park about 7:40 p.m. May 7, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. Officers went to the park at 155 El Camino Real and found writings in black marker in several areas of the restroom, including on stalls and walls.