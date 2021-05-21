newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Garena Free Fire Is Highest Grossing Mobile Game in India, Latin America, and South East Asia

By Shunal Doke
IGN
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGarena has announced that Free Fire is the highest-grossing mobile game in Latin America, South East Asia, and India. According to global analytics and market data company App Annie, Free Fire has been the highest grossing mobile game in the regions for the first quarter of 2021. Free Fire was...

in.ign.com
