BATON ROUGE – Caemon Scott crossed the finish line one more time for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights, saw what he liked once more, and drank in the moment. Scott had just finished a season-best time of 21.27 in winning the Class 2A 200 meters at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium, packing that in with memories of a winning 10.66 in the 100 and an inspiring anchor leg on a victorious 42.45 4x100 relay.