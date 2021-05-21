newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

New airline Breeze Airways takes off May 27 with $39 fares, no middle seats and nonstop flights to smaller cities

Canton Repository
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBreeze Airways, a new budget airline from the founder of JetBlue, will take off on May 27 with flights concentrated in the southeastern U.S. The airline, whose launch was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that devastated travel, initially plans to offer flights to and from four airports: Tampa, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans; and Norfolk, Virginia.

www.cantonrep.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airways#Low Cost Airlines#Flight Attendants#New Orleans#Southwest Flights#Nonstop Flights#Cheap Flights#Airline Tickets#Airlines And Airplanes#Jetblue Ceo#American#Embraer#Airbus A320s#Boeing#Southwest Airlines#Moxy#Westjet#Azul#Meet Avelo Airlines#Morris Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airplanes
Related
TravelThrillist

The Founder of JetBlue Launched a New Low-Cost Airline and Tickets Start at $39

Named Breeze, the new carrier has 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern US. Now that travel is slowly making a comeback, we're back to trolling Hopper for cheap flights as if it's our job. Nature is healing. And now, there's a new, budget-friendly carrier to add to the mix. David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue, just launched Breeze Airways and tickets are on sale for as little as $39.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Frontier Airlines offers "GMAZ" viewers 20% off domestic nonstop flights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Watching "Good Morning Arizona" pays off -- literally! Frontier Airlines is offering "GMAZ" viewers an exclusive deal for domestic nonstop flights out of Phoenix. Use the promo code SAVE20 to get 20% off flights through June 16. The code is good today and tomorrow (Sunday, May 9, and Monday, May 10) for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Points Guy

New US airline, Avelo, made splashy launch on Wednesday

It’s official. There’s a new airline in the U.S. Avelo Airlines — one of two start-ups launching this year — commenced commercial service on Wednesday, with a round-trip flight from Burbank (BUR) to Santa Rosa (STS), California, departing around 10:30 a.m. local time. There was plenty of fanfare at Wednesday’s...
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Nonstop Southwest flights to Panama City, Miami added to Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines announced Monday it is launching two new nonstop flights to Florida. Starting in June, passengers will be able to head straight from Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to Panama City (ECP) and Miami (MIA.) According to a release by Southwest, Panama City is a new nonstop destination...
LifestylePosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Made Flying Absolute Hell but It’s About to Change

America’s airlines have had a good pandemic. Early forecasts that they might not survive the drastic curtailment of air travel following lockdowns were wrong. Certainly, the impact was serious. But a year after air traffic suddenly and drastically plummeted, it’s a very different outlook. Domestic air travel has recovered far...
Lifestylemauinow.com

Southwest Airlines Adds Summer Service Between Hawai‘i and Mainland; One-Way Fares as Low as $129

Southwest Airlines today announced new service to Hawaiʻi beginning in June 2021 for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Alongside established Hawaiʻi service at five other California airports, these three additional gateways with nonstop service to multiple airports in the Hawaiian Islands now give Southwest customers in 40+ cities on the mainland, connecting or same-plane access to Hawaiʻi this summer.
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

Frontier Airlines Adds New Flights from Burbank, Ontario

On Thursday, Frontier Airlines unveiled plans to add a new destination to its route network: Burbank, California. From the airport, the ultra-low-cost carrier will serve three destinations in the Western United States, including Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Additionally, Frontier will build upon its LA-Ontario basin portfolio, connecting Atlanta to Ontario, California.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

MAYOR CANTRELL,CITY, AIRPORT OFFICIALS AND BREEZE AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE NEW SERVICE AT MSY

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the City of New Orleans and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), in partnership with Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced today that Breeze Airways, the new U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will launch service in New Orleans to 10 destinations this July with MSY serving as an operations base for the airline.
Lifestylesprudge.com

Weary Travelers Rejoice! Airline Coffee Service Is Returning

The United States is beginning the journey back to its pre-COVID ways, for better or worse. And there’s no greater indication of this than that you can once again drink really bad coffee on airplanes. As reported by One Mile at a Time, an airline and travel blog, Southwest Airlines...
LifestyleHartford Business

Bradley Airport to launch six new nonstop routes, four with new airline Breeze Airways

Newly launched airline Breeze Airways will run nonstop routes from Bradley International Airport to Charleston, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va.; and Pittsburgh, Pa. Additionally, Bradley today is starting a nonstop route to Minneapolis with Minneapolis-based carrier Sun Country Airlines, and will establish a nonstop Bradley-to-Orlando route via Sun County in September.
Aerospace & Defenseharrisondaily.com

Startup Breeze Airways says it will begin flying in late May

American travelers are about to get their second new airline of the spring. Breeze Airways said Friday that it will begin flying May 27 and expand by July to 16 cities, mostly in the Southeast and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Aerospace & Defensetravelweekly.com

New domestic airline Breeze launches later this month

Breeze, the latest airline start-up of JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will make its long-awaited service launch with 39 routes traversing 16 destinations. The inaugural three flights, connecting Tampa, Hartford, Conn. and Charleston, S.C., will take to the sky on May 27. The airline unveiled its opening route network today, one...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Breeze Airways to Launch Service from Pittsburgh to 4 Cities

When you want to reinvent a transportation industry, Pittsburgh is always a good starting point. The home of AI-powered autonomous vehicles will be one of 16 cities initially served by Breeze Airways, a new U.S. airline that launched Friday with the goal of “merging technology with kindness,” according to its founder, David Neeleman.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Announces New Seattle To Cincinnati Service

Alaska Airlines connects Seattle and Cincinnati and now serves 95 nonstop destinations from its Pacific Northwest hub. As travelers take to the skies again, Alaska Airlines is ready to provide its guests with a brand-new destination: Cincinnati. Daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) started yesterday, May 20. The pandemic delayed the original start of service of Aug. 18, 2020.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

New Low-Cost Airline Breeze Airways $39 Tickets On Sale Now

Travel is finally bouncing back following the doldrums of the Covid-19 pandemic, including with the launch of not one, but two new low-cost airlines in the U.S. Avelo Airlines started service out of its West Coast base of Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles at the end of April, and is ramping up services to nearly a dozen destinations in the western U.S. before setting its sights farther east later this year with a second base in New Haven, Connecticut.