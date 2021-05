A Trump administration regulation that would end the H-1B lottery would make it more difficult for international students to obtain an H-1B petition and work in the United States, as confirmed by new research. While implementation of the Trump rule has been delayed, observers believe the Biden administration may favor the rule. The battle over the regulation could determine whether U.S. universities will recover from the students lost during the Trump years and as a result of Covid-19. “In calendar year 2020, U.S. schools saw a 72% decrease in new international student enrollment when compared to calendar year 2019,” according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).