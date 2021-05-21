New CBD Wine Launch Coming from Health Advance, Inc

newsbreak-logo
Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com is launching a joint venture to supply new CBD infused wine, globally, with a proprietary twist. The joint venture, called Courtship Wines, is based in Nevada. It introduces two new CBD-infused wine brands to the market in both alcohol and non-alcohol versions, where regulations permit, utilizing proprietary infusion techniques that deliver superior results over traditional methods. This will benefit Courtship Wines consumers, and the company, both.

