New CBD Wine Launch Coming from Health Advance, Inc

What started out as three guys experimenting with liquor in their garage has become a spirits success story. On the Rocks was co-founded in 2015 by Patrick Halbert and Rocco Milano, who were soon joined by Andrew Gill. The three began designing ready-to-serve cocktails using only premium natural ingredients, and the brand made a name for itself with collaborations in the airline and hotel industry. The OTR product line was designed for when a bartender is not available, and in settings where convenience is in demand.