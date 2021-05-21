newsbreak-logo
Washington, IN

Fry walk-off pushes WHS to win

By MIke Myers
Washington Times-Herald
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any great shooter whose game winning 3-pointer beats the final buzzer -- Jack Fry knew. Fry, the Washington Hatchets senior first baseman, knew that the Jacob Miley pitch that had just left his bat was going to land in the woods beyond the left field wall. And Fry knew that that baseball, the last one he or any of his other eight senior teammates would ever hit in a game at the Gwaltney Sports Complex, was going to send the Hatchets out as 6-4 winners over North Daviess on Senior Night.

