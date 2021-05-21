Fry walk-off pushes WHS to win

We are moving into the heart of the spring as the first of sectionals appear on the horizon next week. I wanted to congratulate Trey Reed as he just tied the all-time wins record at Washington and should be in the process of breaking it this weekend. The most remarkable thing is that he missed his entire junior season. He is 7-0, which is tied for second in the state and 12th in ERA, but has pitched about twice as many innings as everyone above him.