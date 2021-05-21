Silver Elephant To Pause Sunawayo Payments and Exploration

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Karus Gold Corp. ("Karus Gold" or the "Company") advises that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the Company is issuing this news release to clarify disclosure pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") regarding the historical resource at the FG Gold project, part of the 100% owned South Cariboo Gold District in British Columbia in the Company's press release dated May 6, 2021 (the "May 6 Press Release") and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2020, dated April 29, 2021 (the "MD&A"). Specifically, the Company made reference to a historical resource for the FG Gold project without specifically clarifying that the property does not contain any current mineral resources, and making requisite qualifications to the historical estimate.