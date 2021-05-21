Paddy Power Saturday Curragh Offer – Bet £10 On The First Race And Get £35 In Free Bets

The second leg of the Triple Crown is set to get underway, and we have plenty of storylines to get into. The first is always: can the Kentucky Derby winner take the next step in their quest to join the list of the elusive Triple Crown winners? However, the big story is the controversy surrounding Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, who is still in the midst of a possible drug disqualification. Trainer Bob Baffert once again is at the center of a horse racing scandal and it remains to be seen who will ultimately be declared the Derby winner. In terms of the Preakness Stakes betting picks, it looks like Medina Spirit is set to run still and for betting purposes I don’t anticipate any major changes occurring.